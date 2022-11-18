INTERVIEW: Doctor talks on healthcare, best choices for women veterans

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While it is still true most in the military are men - don’t forget women have been serving in the military in the United States in one form or another for more than 200 years.

When to comes to healthcare, women veterans say it hasn’t been easy. So our Dee Armstrong spoke with Dr. Ada Stewart to tell us about Ready, Healthy & Able.

The program’s goal is to provide servicewomen, service members with female biology and their healthcare providers, the resources necessary to make the best choices for their health.

Dr. Stewart is a Board Certified Family Physician and HIV Specialist in Columbia, SC., who practices in a Community Health Center caring for the underserved living with HIV. Dr. Stewart is past President and past Board Chair of the American Academy of Family Physicians - the first African American Female to serve in this role.

