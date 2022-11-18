Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

INTERVIEW: Doctor talks on healthcare, best choices for women veterans

By Jessie Gibson and Dee Armstrong
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While it is still true most in the military are men - don’t forget women have been serving in the military in the United States in one form or another for more than 200 years.

When to comes to healthcare, women veterans say it hasn’t been easy. So our Dee Armstrong spoke with Dr. Ada Stewart to tell us about Ready, Healthy & Able.

The program’s goal is to provide servicewomen, service members with female biology and their healthcare providers, the resources necessary to make the best choices for their health.

Dr. Stewart is a Board Certified Family Physician and HIV Specialist in Columbia, SC., who practices in a Community Health Center caring for the underserved living with HIV. Dr. Stewart is past President and past Board Chair of the American Academy of Family Physicians - the first African American Female to serve in this role.

More information is below:

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on 300 block of Buena Vista Road in Columbus
Police: Shooting investigation underway on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
Police lights graphic.
Unloaded weapon confiscated from 5th grade student in Harris Co.
Man arrested on multiple drug, gun charges in Muscogee County
Man arrested on multiple drug, gun charges in Muscogee County
Zachariah Murray
Troup County escapee captured after high-speed chase ends in lake
Suspects arrested in Barbour County on multiple drug charges
3 suspects arrested on multiple drug charges in Barbour County

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Doctor talks on healthcare, best choices for women veterans
Dr. Ada Stewart to tell us about Ready, Healthy & Able
Fatal shooting on Delray Drive, 10/23/22
Audio released in deadly shooting on Delray Drive in Columbus
Audio released in deadly shooting on Delray Drive in Columbus
Audio released in deadly shooting on Delray Drive in Columbus
Uptown Columbus is ringing in the holiday season on Broadway!
Uptown Columbus rings in holiday season on Broadway