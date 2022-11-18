Business Break
Powerful reunion: Chimpanzee reunited with newborn after 2-day separation

Zoo officials said baby Kucheza wasn't breathing well on his own, so he stayed in the hospital with the medical team until he was strong enough to be reunited with his mom. (Source: Sedgwick County Zoo)
By KWCH Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A chimpanzee at the Sedgwick County Zoo was reunited with her newborn two days after being born.

Mahle gave birth via an emergency C-section Tuesday around 12:45 p.m. after her natural labor stopped progressing, according to the zoo.

Zoo officials said baby Kucheza wasn’t breathing well on his own, so he stayed in the hospital with the medical team until he was strong enough to be reunited with his mom.

“Mahale is recovering very well behind the scenes. Baby received treatment and bottle feedings from the animal care team overnight due to low oxygen levels,” said the zoo in a release after the birth.

The zoo said Mahale and her new baby boy will remain behind the scenes until it’s clear that they are both healthy and bonded.

This is Mahale’s third offspring and “an important birth for the chimpanzee population,” the zoo said.

The zoo explained that chimpanzees are listed as endangered and wild populations are decreasing due to habitat loss and poaching for bushmeat.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

