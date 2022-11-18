‘Star ID’ needed for Alabama travelers starting in 2023

ALABAMA (WTVM) - Alabamians have until May 3rd of 2023 to get a STAR ID, the new real ID for driver’s licenses in Alabama to fly on commercial planes.

An Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) official says you must carry an unexpired passport to get on a plane in the U.S. if you do not have the STAR ID.

The Alabama Star ID driver’s license has a gold star in the top left-hand corner. ALEA states that to comply with the Federal REAL ID Act, they created the STAR ID program to meet all federal law requirements. ALEA official Sergeant Jeremy Burkett says not wait until the last minute to apply for the STAR ID.

“So you click on that STAR ID document list, and it tells you all the things you’re going to need, which is really important because we don’t want anybody to come out o one of our driver’s license offices for us to simply send you back home to get required documentation,” said Burkett.

