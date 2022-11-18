Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

‘Star ID’ needed for Alabama travelers starting in 2023

((Source: ALEA))
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALABAMA (WTVM) - Alabamians have until May 3rd of 2023 to get a STAR ID, the new real ID for driver’s licenses in Alabama to fly on commercial planes.

An Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) official says you must carry an unexpired passport to get on a plane in the U.S. if you do not have the STAR ID.

The Alabama Star ID driver’s license has a gold star in the top left-hand corner. ALEA states that to comply with the Federal REAL ID Act, they created the STAR ID program to meet all federal law requirements. ALEA official Sergeant Jeremy Burkett says not wait until the last minute to apply for the STAR ID.

“So you click on that STAR ID document list, and it tells you all the things you’re going to need, which is really important because we don’t want anybody to come out o one of our driver’s license offices for us to simply send you back home to get required documentation,” said Burkett.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on 300 block of Buena Vista Road in Columbus
Police: Shooting on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus leaves man injured
Smiths Station child unable to play in championship due to religious beliefs
Smiths Station child unable to play in championship due to religious beliefs
Zachariah Murray
Troup County escapee captured after high-speed chase ends in lake
Police lights graphic.
Unloaded weapon confiscated from 5th grade student in Harris Co.
Man arrested on multiple drug, gun charges in Muscogee County
Man arrested on multiple drug, gun charges in Muscogee County

Latest News

Fans react to Auburn Tigers last home game of the season
Police presence on 300 block of Buena Vista Road in Columbus
Police: Shooting on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus leaves man injured
RUN THE RACE: Local Bike Shop Owner & Widower Takes on Suicides, Extreme Sports
RUN THE RACE: Local Bike Shop Owner & Widower Takes on Suicides, Extreme Sports
RUN THE RACE: Local Bike Shop Owner & Widower Takes on Suicides, Extreme Sports
RUN THE RACE: Local Bike Shop Owner & Widower Takes on Suicides, Extreme Sports