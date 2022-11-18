Uptown Columbus rings in holiday season on Broadway

Business Break
Uptown Columbus is ringing in the holiday season on Broadway!
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus is ringing in the holiday season on Broadway!

The event will take place this Friday, December 2 at 6:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Broadway.

Uptown will host a small Christmas parade, followed by the annual Lighting of the Tree and CSU Tree Trail at 7 p.m. sharp. From 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. visit with Santa, enjoy live music by MCSD groups, and of course, enjoy all that Uptown has to offer.

Live musical performances will begin after the tree lighting:

  • Columbus High School Choir
  • Veterans Middle School Choir
  • Rainey McCullers Jazz Ensemble
  • Matthews Elementary and Midland Middle School Choir
  • Wynnton Elementary Choir

“On behalf of Uptown Columbus, I wish everyone all of the joys the holiday season can bring,” says Tracey Green, of Uptown Columbus.

For this event to safely take place, the 1000 and 1100 blocks of downtown are closed to traffic. The streets will open to the public at 9:00 p.m. The event is free to the public.

