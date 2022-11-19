Business Break
A “Chill” Weekend for the Valley but Warming Up for Turkey Day

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Weekend Forecast Panels WTVM
Weekend Forecast Panels WTVM(WTVM Weather)
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Starting Saturday off, temperatures will be SLIGHTLY warmer than Friday’s morning lows, as temperatures will range between the mid-20s to mid-30s. A few more clouds will be in the sky this weekend and temperatures will be in the mid-50s! This will make for perfect college football conditions in the Valley with Auburn’s last home game tomorrow. Sunday morning lows will be above freezing, and closer to 40 in some spots, and warm to the low 50s. Still pretty cold Monday before a bit of warm-up moves in after that. Highs could be in the low 60s Tuesday, at least the mid-60s Wednesday, and maybe Thanksgiving Day. A few occasional showers could dot the landscape around midweek with a little better opportunity for rain Thursday or Friday. Hopefully, it won’t end up dampening your Turkey Day plans too much. We’re still trying to figure out the timing for when any rain might be most likely, but as of now don’t be surprised if that’s mainly Thursday night into the first half of Friday. We’ll keep you posted.

