Columbus police searching to ID suspects in Parkwood Dr. homicide

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department asks for the public’s assistance in identifying multiple suspects in an east Columbus shooting that left one man dead.

On Nov. 8, around noon, CPD responded to a shooting on Parkwood Drive and Braebern Street. Upon arrival at the scene, 28-year-old Keamon Hightower was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers say their investigation revealed the shooting involved four to five male suspects riding in a tan Honda sedan similar to the one shown below:

Columbus police searching to ID suspects involved in deadly Parkwood shooting (Source: Columbus Police Department)

Anyone with information on this case should contact the Homicide Unit at 706-225-3161 or the lead investigator, Sgt. Antrellis Williams at 706-225-4329.

