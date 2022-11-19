Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

‘Fantasy in Lights’ open at Callaway Resort & Gardens

By WTM Digital Team
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - Fantasy in Lights is celebrating 30 years this season at Callaway Resort & Gardens.

The world-famous light display opened to the public on Friday, November 18 and runs through January 2nd.

“For three decades, millions of families have made Fantasy in Lights a cherished Christmas tradition,” said Sonny Horton, Vice President, and General Manager of Callaway Resort & Gardens. “Year after year, the event has grown brighter, now featuring more than ten million lights. Celebration Lake debuts as the event’s first Christmas floating spectacular and marks the single biggest investment in a drive-through scene in Callaway’s history.”

Riding the open-air Jolly Trolly or cozying up in their own car, visitors ride through Fantasy in Light’s 2,500 illuminated acres. Festive music fills the air as viewers cruise past seventeen dazzling Christmas scenes, featuring gigantic wreaths, beautiful Snowflake Valley, and the enchanting Tunnel of Lights. The Magical Field of Lights, spanning nearly two football fields and featuring a 10-story Christmas tree, the tallest in the South, also returns for a festive finale.

Advance purchase and reservations are required to visit Fantasy in Lights. Event information and tickets are available at callawaygardens.com

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on 300 block of Buena Vista Road in Columbus
Police: Shooting on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus leaves man injured
Smiths Station child unable to play in championship due to religious beliefs
Smiths Station child unable to play in championship due to religious beliefs
Columbus police searching to ID suspects in Parkwood Dr. homicide
Fatal shooting on Delray Drive, 10/23/22
Audio released in deadly shooting on Delray Drive in Columbus
‘Star ID’ needed for Alabama travelers starting in 2023

Latest News

On the Road: Callaway Gardens
ON THE ROAD: Preview of new Callaway display Celebration Lake
Weekend forecast
Chilly weekend forecast, rain chances late next week
Weekend forecast
VIDEO: 11-19 forecast
ON THE ROAD: Callaway Gardens
ON THE ROAD: Callaway's Christmas Village