‘Fantasy in Lights’ open at Callaway Resort & Gardens

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - Fantasy in Lights is celebrating 30 years this season at Callaway Resort & Gardens.

The world-famous light display opened to the public on Friday, November 18 and runs through January 2nd.

“For three decades, millions of families have made Fantasy in Lights a cherished Christmas tradition,” said Sonny Horton, Vice President, and General Manager of Callaway Resort & Gardens. “Year after year, the event has grown brighter, now featuring more than ten million lights. Celebration Lake debuts as the event’s first Christmas floating spectacular and marks the single biggest investment in a drive-through scene in Callaway’s history.”

Riding the open-air Jolly Trolly or cozying up in their own car, visitors ride through Fantasy in Light’s 2,500 illuminated acres. Festive music fills the air as viewers cruise past seventeen dazzling Christmas scenes, featuring gigantic wreaths, beautiful Snowflake Valley, and the enchanting Tunnel of Lights. The Magical Field of Lights, spanning nearly two football fields and featuring a 10-story Christmas tree, the tallest in the South, also returns for a festive finale.

Advance purchase and reservations are required to visit Fantasy in Lights. Event information and tickets are available at callawaygardens.com

