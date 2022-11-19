Business Break
No. 13 Auburn defeats Texas Southern 72-56

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — K.D. Johnson scored 16 points, Jaylin Williams and Chris Moore both had 14, and No. 13 Auburn defeated Texas Southern 72-56 on Friday night.

Texas Southern, which beat power-conference team Arizona State earlier this week, led early in the second half before Auburn answered with a 15-2 run to retake a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

The visiting Tigers were led in scoring by Joirdon Karl Nicholas’ 13 points.

Davon Barnes added 12 points, while PJ Henry had 11.

