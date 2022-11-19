Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

UK PM Sunak on surprise trip to Ukraine, meets Zelenskyy

Source: CNN/ZELENSKY TELEGRAM VIDEO/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENCY VIA AFPTV/TELEGRAM/VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY/TELEGRAM/KYRLO TYMOSCHENKO/DEPUTY HEAD OF THE PRESIDENT´S OFFICE/
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak paid an unannounced visit Saturday to Ukraine’s snow-blanketed war-time capital for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who described the two countries as “the strongest of allies.”

Zelenskyy posted a video of the meeting in Kyiv and said “we discussed the most important issues both for our countries and for global security.”

“Together we are stronger and we will achieve the desired results,” he said on Telegram. His post gave no other details.

The video Zelenskyy posted showed him greeting Sunak at a presidential palace as snowflakes fell and the two men holding talks.

World leaders responded after a missile landed in Poland during Russian attacks on Ukraine. (CNN, POOL, NATO TV, UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES, TELEGRAM, TVN POLAND)

Sunak tweeted: “Britain knows what it means to fight for freedom. We are with you all the way @ZelenskyyUa.”

The U.K. has been one of the staunchest Western supporters of Ukraine’s resistance to Russia’s invasion, giving Kyiv 2.3 billion pounds ($2.7 billion) in military aid.

Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who stepped down in July amid a welter of ethics scandals, won wide praise in Ukraine for his backing.

Sunak is keen to reassure Ukraine’s leaders that there will be no change of stance under his leadership, though when he was U.K. Treasury chief under Johnson he was considered resistant to demands for higher defense spending.

___

Follow all AP stories about the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on 300 block of Buena Vista Road in Columbus
Police: Shooting on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus leaves man injured
Smiths Station child unable to play in championship due to religious beliefs
Smiths Station child unable to play in championship due to religious beliefs
Columbus police searching to ID suspects in Parkwood Dr. homicide
Fatal shooting on Delray Drive, 10/23/22
Audio released in deadly shooting on Delray Drive in Columbus
‘Star ID’ needed for Alabama travelers starting in 2023

Latest News

On the Road: Callaway Gardens
ON THE ROAD: Preview of new Callaway display Celebration Lake
Weekend forecast
Chilly weekend forecast, rain chances late next week
Weekend forecast
VIDEO: 11-19 forecast
ON THE ROAD: Callaway Gardens
ON THE ROAD: Callaway's Christmas Village
Alabama STAR ID
VIDEO: New Alabama STAR ID deadline