Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Back to Average by Mid-Week

Elise’s Forecast
Roller coaster of temps start the week.
Roller coaster of temps start the week.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s been a winter-like chill hanging around the Valley for the past week, but more seasonable temps are in our near future. Not tonight though... tonight we will be back in the upper 30s, so grab a jacket heading out the door tomorrow! You’ll likely need said jacket all afternoon Sunday, with projected highs only reaching the low 50s. Tonight’s clouds will linger for part of the day too, but by the afternoon we should all see more sunshine. Thanks to reinforcements of the polar air we’ve been experiencing, tomorrow nights lows will dip back closer to freezing. However, come the work week we will start to see a shift in the pattern. Monday afternoon most of us will make it into the 60s again, and by mid-week next week (turkey time) temps will be right around average for this time of year - in the upper 60s! The catch is that things may be a few spots of rain thrown into our week. Models are not agreeing with each other very much at this time but it seems like Friday will be our best shot at showers. Regardless, I would have the umbrella handy just in case! There will be another downtick in temps the weekend after Thanksgiving, but things warm up again into the next work week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smiths Station child unable to play in championship due to religious beliefs
Smiths Station child unable to play in championship due to religious beliefs
‘Star ID’ needed for Alabama travelers starting in 2023
Police presence on 300 block of Buena Vista Road in Columbus
Police: Shooting on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus leaves man injured
Columbus police searching to ID suspects in Parkwood Dr. homicide
Fatal shooting on Delray Drive, 10/23/22
Audio released in deadly shooting on Delray Drive in Columbus

Latest News

Weekend Forecast Panels WTVM
A “Chill” Weekend for the Valley but Warming Up for Turkey Day
Weekend Forecast Panels WTVM
A “Chill” Weekend for the Valley
A noticeable warm up returns by mid next week.
Holding onto the chill for now
Freezing Friday morning temperatures as the coldest air of the season continues to funnel into...
Very Cold November Temperatures Tonight & Friday Night