Back to Average by Mid-Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s been a winter-like chill hanging around the Valley for the past week, but more seasonable temps are in our near future. Not tonight though... tonight we will be back in the upper 30s, so grab a jacket heading out the door tomorrow! You’ll likely need said jacket all afternoon Sunday, with projected highs only reaching the low 50s. Tonight’s clouds will linger for part of the day too, but by the afternoon we should all see more sunshine. Thanks to reinforcements of the polar air we’ve been experiencing, tomorrow nights lows will dip back closer to freezing. However, come the work week we will start to see a shift in the pattern. Monday afternoon most of us will make it into the 60s again, and by mid-week next week (turkey time) temps will be right around average for this time of year - in the upper 60s! The catch is that things may be a few spots of rain thrown into our week. Models are not agreeing with each other very much at this time but it seems like Friday will be our best shot at showers. Regardless, I would have the umbrella handy just in case! There will be another downtick in temps the weekend after Thanksgiving, but things warm up again into the next work week.

