Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Person dies after falling into well in Macon County

(wsaw)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person has died after falling into a well in Macon County.

According to Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Brooks Road near County Road 10. That’s near the Warriorstand community in the southeast portion of the county.

Lee said crews from Macon and Elmore counties assisted with removing the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, several hours after the 911 call came in.

An investigation is underway by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

No other details, including the victim’s identity, have been publicly released.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Star ID’ needed for Alabama travelers starting in 2023
Smiths Station child unable to play in championship due to religious beliefs
Smiths Station child unable to play in championship due to religious beliefs
Deadly drive-by shooting kills 1 man in West Point
Columbus police searching to ID suspects in Parkwood Dr. homicide
Fatal shooting on Delray Drive, 10/23/22
Audio released in deadly shooting on Delray Drive in Columbus

Latest News

Suspect vehicle in drive-by shooting that left one man dead
1 person dead in drive-by shooting on East 12th St. in West Point
Columbus police are searching for the suspect(s) involved in a Saturday shooting that left one...
Man dies shooting on Cross Tie Ct. in Columbus, police searching for suspects
From frosty cold to pleasantly cool this afternoon. A noticeable warm up is on the way as we...
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
CSU Women's Soccer Headed to NCAA DII Final Four
CSU Women's Soccer Headed to NCAA DII Final Four