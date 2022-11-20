Person dies after falling into well in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person has died after falling into a well in Macon County.

According to Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Brooks Road near County Road 10. That’s near the Warriorstand community in the southeast portion of the county.

Lee said crews from Macon and Elmore counties assisted with removing the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, several hours after the 911 call came in.

An investigation is underway by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

No other details, including the victim’s identity, have been publicly released.

