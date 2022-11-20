Temperatures Return to the 60s for Turkey Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Valley is seeing a break from the very chilly 20s this morning as most of us are waking up to the upper 30s to low 40s, but don’t expect this “warmer” morning to mean warmer temperatures this evening. Today, the Valley is only going to warm into the low 50s with cloudy conditions. Looking ahead into Turkey week, we will speed a sprinkle of rain on Tuesday but the highest coverage of rain coming in on Thanksgiving day. The rain on Thanksgiving is not expected to be a washout though, with the coverage only around 20% and expected to be late Thursday night. There is good news that does come from the incoming showers next week for the folks who don’t enjoy the chilly conditions as temperatures next week will be back in the 60s and the morning lows in the 40s. We’ll keep you posted on the timing of the showers expected during the coming holidays.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.