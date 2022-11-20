Warming Up for the Holiday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’ve got one more COLD night in store tonight before temps gradually move back to normal. Heading out the door for the start of the work week you’ll want to have a jacket on, but may be able to shed it by the afternoon with highs in the low 60s. Clouds will increase throughout the day, and we will see some breezy conditions too. Monday nights lows will be right around average for this time of year, in the mid 40s. By Tuesday we will start to see a few bumps in the road with spotty showers in the afternoon hours. Tuesday will also be mostly cloudy, and those clouds will stick with us for the remainder of the week (yes, including Thanksgiving). However, don’t fret too much. Despite gloomy conditions for the end of our week, most of us will stay dry for turkey time. The better chance for showers comes overnight with some rain lingering into Friday. After that we dry up and cool down a smidge for the week - but don’t worry, not as cold as we’ve been this weekend! We then warm up again into the next work week.

