1 person dead in drive-by shooting on East 12th St. in West Point

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - West Point officers are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

On November 18, at approximately 9:16 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of East 12th Street and MLK in West Point in reference to a person shot.

Officers arrived on scene and discovered 58-year-old Allen Holloway suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced deceased on scene by the Troup County Coroner’s Office.

GBI was called in to assist with the crime scene. Investigators determined it was a drive by shooting. Investigators were also able to provide a vehicle description that was used in this incident. The vehicle in question is believed to be a gray 4-door Honda Accord between the 2007 and 2012 model.

If anyone has any information regarding this case please call Detective King at 706-645-3548.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.