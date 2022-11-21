15-year-old shot multiple times on Glenwood in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting on Glenwood Drive in Columbus leaves a teenager injured.

According to the Columbus police, the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Columbus and left a 15-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

They were taken to Piedmont Columbus ER to receive treatment for their non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

