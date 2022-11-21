Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

15-year-old shot multiple times on Glenwood in Columbus

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting on Glenwood Drive in Columbus leaves a teenager injured.

According to the Columbus police, the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Columbus and left a 15-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

They were taken to Piedmont Columbus ER to receive treatment for their non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we keep you updated on this case.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Star ID’ needed for Alabama travelers starting in 2023
Urban Air Adventure Park
Urban Air Adventure Park holds soft opening in Columbus
Columbus police are searching for the suspect(s) involved in a Saturday shooting that left one...
Man dies shooting on Cross Tie Ct. in Columbus, police searching for suspects
Leilani Simon
Leilani Simon, mother of missing Chatham Co. toddler, arrested and charged with murder
Suspect vehicle in drive-by shooting that left one man dead
1 person dead in drive-by shooting on East 12th St. in West Point

Latest News

Operation leads to multiple criminal seizures in Columbus
Operation leads to multiple criminal seizures in Columbus
Operation leads to muliple criminal seizures in Columbus
Operation leads to multiple criminal seizures in Columbus
Leilani Simon
Leilani Simon, mother of missing Chatham Co. toddler, arrested and charged with murder
Davis Broadcasting 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway
Davis Broadcasting holds 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway