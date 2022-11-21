CSU Women’s Soccer Team Punches Ticket to NCAA DII Final Four

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weather outside may be getting cooler, but that isn’t stopping the Columbus State Women’s Soccer Team from heating up their competition.

CSU faced off against the University of West Florida Argonauts in the quarterfinals of the 2022 NCAA DII Women’s Soccer Championship on Sunday afternoon.

Cougars would strike first behind the assist of midfielder Anna Grady to forward Lauren Barnes.

Barnes took her opponent on in an iso-play. She went on to sends a cross shot through the net, putting CSU up early, 1-0.

Things would even out when West Florida would score off a penalty kick, Blair Cowan successful on the kick, this would put the Argonauts on the board 1-1.

The next goal for either team would not come until the 2nd half, Argonauts score on a cross shot from Brianna Pope, putting UWF up 2-1.

Just a few stints later, the Argonauts would strike soon after Mya Swinton heads it into the back of the net, they would go on to take a 3-1 lead.

When it looked like the Cougars’ backs were against the wall, the CSU would go to work, Lauren Barnes slicing and dicing, eventually sending in the assist to Rachael Sweigard making the score 3-2.

Later in the period, Barnes making something happen again, an ISO situation, her hot foot would not be stopped sending a dagger into the net and it would be all tied up, CSU firing on all cylinders

Cougars would looking to put the game away. It would come by way of collective efforts across the board, Sage Smith passes it off to Carley Canzoneri.

Canzoneri sends it over Sweigard, who powers downfield before pushing it over to Anna Grady.

Grady sends it over to Sarah Hungerford, she would not be denied, takes a shot, and it would be nothing but net, CSU took the lead 4-3.

Cougars go on to win it.

The Cougars reach their third NCAA semifinal in program history.

CSU will travel to Seattle for the Final Four of the NCAA Championship.

That match set to take place on December 1st in the semifinal match.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.