Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Frozen embryos brought to life 30 years later, breaking last record

Parents give birth to twins from embryos frozen 30 years ago, breaking previous record. (SOURCE: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Newborns Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway are already pretty famous. They were born from embryos frozen 30 years ago.

The Nation Embryo Donation Center said that makes them the new record holders.

The previous longest-frozen embryo resulting in birth was about 27 years old.

The twins were born to Rachel and Philip Ridgeway, who live in Oregon.

Rachel Ridgeway said she and her husband thought embryo adoption was something they would want to do when they heard about it.

“Going into this process, we wanted to choose children that in our eyes were the most unwanted, the most needy, the ones in a lot of ways that have been overlooked,” Rachel Ridgeway said.

As if Lydia and Timothy’s births weren’t special enough, they were also born on Halloween.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Star ID’ needed for Alabama travelers starting in 2023
Smiths Station child unable to play in championship due to religious beliefs
Smiths Station child unable to play in championship due to religious beliefs
Columbus police are searching for the suspect(s) involved in a Saturday shooting that left one...
Man dies shooting on Cross Tie Ct. in Columbus, police searching for suspects
Deadly drive-by shooting kills 1 man in West Point
Columbus police searching to ID suspects in Parkwood Dr. homicide

Latest News

Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO).
Officials: SUV crashes into Apple store; 1 dead, 16 injured
President Biden pardons a turkey
NO FOWL PLAY: Biden pardons turkeys named ‘Chocolate’ and ‘Chip’
Opelika police searching for non-custodial mother accused of kidnapping her children
Non-custodial mother arrested after allegedly kidnapping her children
FILE - Two investigators stand next to a mangled SUV that struck Los Angeles County sheriff's...
Driver in sheriff’s academy crash says it wasn’t intentional
Doyle and Ruth Lindsey celebrate their 80th wedding anniversary with friends and family.
‘Look what we started’: Married couple celebrates 80th anniversary with family