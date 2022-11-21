Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Jay Leno released from hospital after treatment for burns

Jay Leno was released from the hospital after he was treated for severe burns.
Jay Leno was released from the hospital after he was treated for severe burns.(Grossman Burn Center)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Jay Leno is out of the hospital following treatment for burn injuries.

Before he was released on Monday, Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles posted a photo of the comedian and some of his caregivers.

Leno sustained second- and third-degree burns to his face, hands and chest at his home garage earlier this month.

It happened after a gasoline fire started while he was working underneath one of his cars.

The former “Tonight Show” host later underwent surgery and still has to receive outpatient care.

However, doctors are optimistic he’ll make a full recovery.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Star ID’ needed for Alabama travelers starting in 2023
Urban Air Adventure Park
Urban Air Adventure Park holds soft opening in Columbus
Columbus police are searching for the suspect(s) involved in a Saturday shooting that left one...
Man dies shooting on Cross Tie Ct. in Columbus, police searching for suspects
Smiths Station child unable to play in championship due to religious beliefs
Smiths Station child unable to play in championship due to religious beliefs
Suspect vehicle in drive-by shooting that left one man dead
1 person dead in drive-by shooting on East 12th St. in West Point

Latest News

Davis Broadcasting 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway
Davis Broadcasting holds 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway
Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO).
SUV slams into Massachusetts Apple store; 1 dead, 16 injured
Leilani Simon
Leilani Simon, mother of missing Chatham Co. toddler, arrested and charged with murder
This April 2, 2021, file photo shows freight train cars and containers at Norfolk Southern...
Consumers could pay price if railroads, unions can’t agree
FILE - Two investigators stand next to a mangled SUV that struck Los Angeles County sheriff's...
Lawyer: Driver in sheriff’s academy crash fell asleep