Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Leilani Simon, mother of missing Chatham Co. toddler, arrested and charged with murder

Leilani Simon
Leilani Simon(Gray)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department has arrested Leilani Simon for the death of her son, Quinton Simon.

According to the police department, 22-year-old Leilani Simon has been arrested and charged with murder. She was taken into custody on Monday, Nov. 21 and will be held at the Chatham County Jail while she awaits a bond hearing.

She reported her 20-month-old son, Quinton, missing on Oct. 5.

The police department said it does not anticipate any other arrests in connection with this case.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Star ID’ needed for Alabama travelers starting in 2023
Urban Air Adventure Park
Urban Air Adventure Park holds soft opening in Columbus
Columbus police are searching for the suspect(s) involved in a Saturday shooting that left one...
Man dies shooting on Cross Tie Ct. in Columbus, police searching for suspects
Smiths Station child unable to play in championship due to religious beliefs
Smiths Station child unable to play in championship due to religious beliefs
Suspect vehicle in drive-by shooting that left one man dead
1 person dead in drive-by shooting on East 12th St. in West Point

Latest News

West Point police investigating weekend shooting on Higgins Street
Weekend Columbus house fire displaces 2 people
INTERVIEW: Teaching kids how to give thanks
INTERVIEW: Teaching kids how to give thanks
Black Friday can be fun for most, but for others - whether you are a worker or shopper - trying...
INTERVIEW: How to handle Black Friday anxiety, stress