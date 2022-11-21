Man dies shooting on Cross Tie Ct. in Columbus, police searching for suspects

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for the suspect(s) involved in a Saturday shooting that left one man dead.

On Saturday, November 19, at approximately 1:15 a.m., Columbus officers responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of Cross Tie Court. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in front of the apartment.

EMS responded and transported the victim to Piedmont Columbus Regional ER. The victim, 16-year-old Joshua Huff, died shortly after arriving to the hospital.

Officials say witnesses reported that Huff and several others were standing outside when a black Range Rover passed by and someone fired gunshots, striking Huff. An officer found the vehicle in a driveway just off Warm Springs Road.

The occupants fled on foot and were not taken into custody. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle was reported stolen during an armed robbery on November 13.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact lead investigator Corporal K. Baldwin at 706-225-4337.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.