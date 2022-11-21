Non-custodial mother arrested after allegedly kidnapping her children

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department arrested a non-custodial mother who allegedly kidnapped her own children.

On November 21, at approximately 10:45 a.m., officers received a call from the Department of Human Resources regarding a non-custodial mother who had forcibly taken her two juvenile children. The suspect, Brittney Ronica Hugley, was last seen in the area of Corporate Drive and Gateway Drive around 10:40 a.m. on foot. Officers began an extensive search of the area but were unable to locate Hugley or her children.

The children were located safely in Camp Hill, Alabama.

Hugley has been charged with felony interference of child custody and warrants are pending on her accomplice, Montell Burton.

This investigation remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department and additional charges may be pending.

