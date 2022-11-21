Opelika Police Department announces new safety initiative

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Advance Auto Parts and the Opelika Police Department unveiled a new safety program at the Advance Auto Parts store on 2nd Avenue.

The program is designated to increase roadway safety in the community.

Advance’s store team presented Captain Johnathan Clifton and Opelika police officers with a gift card donation totaling $2,500 to start the initiative,

Officers will use the gift cards to spread the holiday cheer rather than those tickets and citations.

“This partnership is a great partnership between us and Advance Auto Part. Advance Auto donating $2,500 in gifts card so the officer can give them out to motors for this holiday season,” said Clifton.

$25 gift cards will be given to encourage drivers to fix car headlights, taillights or other minor issues. Drivers receiving a gift card can use it at Advance’s two Opelika locations.

