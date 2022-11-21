Business Break
St. Anne-Pacelli Lady Vikings Win GIAA Flag Football Championship

By Tony Reese
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The St. Anne-Pacelli Vikings know a thing or two or make that three about winning.

Just this season, the school has celebrated winning state in E-Sports, Girls Cross Country, and now flag football.

The Lady Vikings team Defeated Piedmont 20-7 to claim the GIAA Flag Football State Title.

Tamiyah Ransom locked up the Vikings first score of the game.

The team went on to score again in the first half, they would go up 13-7.

In the end, Elsie Berreth would put the game away following the option play and the Vikings would bring home the gold.

Congratulations to the team, Vikings Nation, and Corry Black on his school’s continued success

Smiths Station child unable to play in championship due to religious beliefs
Lee-Scott Academy wins AISA AAA football championship
