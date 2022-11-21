Urban Air Adventure Park holds soft opening in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An indoor adventure park is holding its soft opening on Monday, November 21.

Urban Air Adventure Park is open Sunday - Thursday from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Friday - Saturday from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. and is located at 1627 Bradley Park Drive Suite 1.

The grand opening is set for Saturday, December 3, where there will be giveaways for free basic access to the park for a year. This is for the first 200 people in line to purchase a Platinum or Ultimate pass.

Part of the indoor play area (Source: WTVM)

“We have worked hard to bring a safe, fun and super exciting family entertainment center with incredible attractions for the entire family,” said Tommy Roper, one owner of the park. “We make memories where families can disconnect from a busy outside world and cherish the joy of laughter and giggles through play. Get ready, Columbus! We can’t wait to see adventurers of all ages who need a venue to celebrate every day.”

Tommy owns Urban Air, along with this wife, Amy, and Simon and Kathy Edwards.

Owners Kathy Edwards and Amy Roper are happy to welcome you to a world of fun! (Source: WTVM)

The indoor park features bumper cars, a spin and flip zone, laser tag, virtual reality, and a zipline on the ceiling of the building! Food and drinks are also available to purchase - and for your next event, you can rent a party room!

Part of the indoor zipline! (Source: WTVM)

For more information on Urban Air Adventure Park or for pricing, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.