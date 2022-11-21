Business Break
Warmer Week Ahead

Elise’s Forecast
Much more seasonable temperatures for this week.
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a pretty unusual cold snap for November, things are finally on their way back to normal. Overnight lows tonight will only reach into the low 40s for most, much more seasonable for this time of year. Tomorrow afternoon will be similar to today with highs in the lows 60s, but even more warming will occur by Wednesday leaving us with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s! These warm conditions will stick around for the holiday on Thursday too. The only hiccups to the forecast will be a slight chance for showers throughout the day tomorrow and a second wave of showers Thursday evening through Black Friday (so keep the umbrella handy if you’re going shopping!). Things will dry up for the most part into the weekend it looks like, although some models show a little bit more rain moving through Saturday. Temps will also take a slight dip on Saturday, but we will already start heating back up Sunday. Another warming trend continues into the next work week with temps staying in the mid and upper 60s for the remainder of November.

