Warming trend through Thanksgiving
Tyler’s forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s a cold start to the week as expected, but we’ll lose the big Novembrrrr chill most of the rest of the week despite clouds and a bit of rain.
Mostly sunny on this Monday with a pleasantly cool afternoon. A few more clouds start to move in late in the day. Highs between 58 and 63.
Clouds increase tonight; it turns mostly cloudy overnight as the moisture increases a bit. That will enough to keep our lows above freezing. Most will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s Tuesday morning with some mid 40s even possible!
More clouds than sun for Tuesday. There is a slight chance of rain but coverage looks less than 20% and should be pretty light. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
The warm up continues Wednesday and Thursday (Thanksgiving). This will bring our temperatures much closer to average for late November. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s for most. Some may even hit 70 degrees. Isolated showers are possible Thursday, but there is a better chance toward evening and especially Thursday night and Friday with scattered showers in the forecast. So if you’re eating turkey dinner outside, it’s still something to keep an eye on.
A cold front Friday will give us a seasonable chill late in the week and over the weekend but it won’t be as cold as we’ve been. Another rebound in temperatures appears likely next week.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.