Warming trend through Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s a cold start to the week as expected, but we’ll lose the big Novembrrrr chill most of the rest of the week despite clouds and a bit of rain.

Mostly sunny on this Monday with a pleasantly cool afternoon. A few more clouds start to move in late in the day. Highs between 58 and 63.

Still below average this afternoon, but warmer than it was Sunday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Clouds increase tonight; it turns mostly cloudy overnight as the moisture increases a bit. That will enough to keep our lows above freezing. Most will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s Tuesday morning with some mid 40s even possible!

Tuesday morning's lows may come before sunrise as the clouds really roll in. (Source: WTVM Weather)

More clouds than sun for Tuesday. There is a slight chance of rain but coverage looks less than 20% and should be pretty light. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

A few stray to isolated showers are possible Tuesday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The warm up continues Wednesday and Thursday (Thanksgiving). This will bring our temperatures much closer to average for late November. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s for most. Some may even hit 70 degrees. Isolated showers are possible Thursday, but there is a better chance toward evening and especially Thursday night and Friday with scattered showers in the forecast. So if you’re eating turkey dinner outside, it’s still something to keep an eye on.

Temperatures warm up around mid week for the holiday, but there will be a slow increase in rain chances, mainly late Thursday into Friday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A cold front Friday will give us a seasonable chill late in the week and over the weekend but it won’t be as cold as we’ve been. Another rebound in temperatures appears likely next week.

Some temperatures swings over the coming days as is usual this time of the year, but overall it won't be as cold as last week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

