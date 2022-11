COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A weekend house fire has displaced two people in Columbus.

According to Columbus Fire Chief John Shull, the fire started in the crawl space under a residence on 44th Street, where a space heater was in use.

No one was injured.

However, $20,000 worth of items and $40,000 in structural damages occurred.

