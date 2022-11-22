‘All Hands on Deck’ hosts 4th cleanup meeting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - People in the Fountain City continue coming together to ensure our neighborhoods and city are clean.

This is all thanks to a community effort led by Deputy Manager Lisa Goodwin.

An ‘All Hands on Deck’ meeting was held, the fourth meeting since its start in July.

Residents gathered at Baywood Court in Moye Estates, south of Buena Vista Road.

During the meeting, city leaders discussed a plan for all the areas needing a clean-up and hosted a ride-along.

“What I do appreciate is the information that was provided, knowing that there’s a 311 app and when you download this 311 app, you can submit your request instantly, and it gives you updates and also the civic ready.”

The event also gave out information on trash pickups, including for the holidays.

Only those whose trash is picked up on Thursday will be impacted this week. Trash pickup will be delayed until Friday.

