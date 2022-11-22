Auburn man arrested for felony burglary and theft, police say

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A 58-year-old man is behind bars for felony burglary and theft charges in Auburn, say police.

According to Auburn authorities, Gerald Sebastion Trimble was arrested on Nov. 18.

The arrest stemmed from Auburn officers responding to reports of a burglary at a business on the 200 block of Glenn Avenue. Workers with the business say on Nov. 14, a suspect forced their way into the establishment and stole property from inside.

Trimble was developed as a suspect and later identified as the person that committed the crimes.

The suspect was charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree theft.

He is now held on an $8,000 bond at the Lee County Jail.

