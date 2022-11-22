Auburn police arrest two on burglary, theft charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested two people on burglary and theft charges.

On Nov. 18, officers arrested 35-year-old Jose Luis Sandoval Hernandez on a felony warrant for burglary first degree and theft of property first degree. They also arrested 40-year-old Mireya Romero Gonzalez on a felony warrant for theft of property first degree.

The arrests stem from officers responding to a call in the 1000 block of County Club Drive. A victim reported that a male suspect made unlawful entry into his residence and physically assaulted the victim. While the victim was being assaulted, a female suspect, who was already inside the residence, stole a sum of money from the victim’s room.

Hernandez and Gonzalez were developed as suspects and identified as the subjects who committed the crimes.

Hernandez and Gonzalez were arrested and transported to the Lee County Jail. Hernandez was held on a $25,000 bond and Gonzalez was held on an $5,000 bond.

