Auburn police arrest two on forgery, theft charges
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested two people on forgery and theft charges.

On Nov. 18, Auburn officers arrested 34-year-old Joseph Lamar Wilson, of Opelika, on felony warrants for possession of a forged instrument third degree, theft of property third degree and identity theft.

On Nov. 19, Auburn officers arrested 33-year-old Salisia Carle Martin, of Auburn, for the same charges.

The arrests stem from officers receiving a report from a business located in the 1100 block of Ware drive. Personnel associated with the business reported that multiple checks had been forged using the business’ account information.

During the investigation, police determined that multiple suspects cashed the forged checks at different locations.

Officials say Wilson and Martin were developed as suspects, identified and arrested in association with their involvement in cashing the forged checks.

Wilson and Martin were both transported to the Lee Count Jail and held on an $8,000 bond.

