Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus man pleads not guilty to murder, aggravated assault

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man pleads ‘not guilty’ to murder and aggravated assault in Recorder’s Court Tuesday morning.

60-year-old Michael Simmons pleaded not guilty to the murder of 55-year-old Christopher Williams.

The victim was found badly beaten at a residence on Blan Street in Columbus, where he later died on Oct. 19 of this year.

An autopsy revealed his death was caused by blunt force trauma to the head.

According to court testimony, the two men did not know each other. However, Simmons admitted to getting into an altercation with Williams, but he says it was in self-defense.

Simmons says the victim started choking him, and that’s how the fight began.

The testimony also revealed that Simmons has already served a 40-year sentence for murder. He had only been out of prison for five years when he was charged with Williams’ murder.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Star ID’ needed for Alabama travelers starting in 2023
Urban Air Adventure Park
Urban Air Adventure Park holds soft opening in Columbus
Operation leads to multiple criminal seizures in Columbus
Operation leads to multiple criminal seizures in Columbus
Leilani Simon
Leilani Simon, mother of missing Chatham Co. toddler, arrested and charged with murder
File Graphic
15-year-old shot multiple times on Glenwood in Columbus

Latest News

Experts share holiday lighting safety and saving tips
Experts share holiday lighting safety and saving tips
Experts share holiday lighting safety and saving tips
Experts share holiday lighting safety and saving tips
Gerald Sebastion Trimble
Auburn man arrested for felony burglary and theft, police say
Ways to give back during Thanksgiving holiday
Ways to give back during Thanksgiving holiday