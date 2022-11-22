Columbus man pleads not guilty to murder, aggravated assault

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man pleads ‘not guilty’ to murder and aggravated assault in Recorder’s Court Tuesday morning.

60-year-old Michael Simmons pleaded not guilty to the murder of 55-year-old Christopher Williams.

The victim was found badly beaten at a residence on Blan Street in Columbus, where he later died on Oct. 19 of this year.

An autopsy revealed his death was caused by blunt force trauma to the head.

According to court testimony, the two men did not know each other. However, Simmons admitted to getting into an altercation with Williams, but he says it was in self-defense.

Simmons says the victim started choking him, and that’s how the fight began.

The testimony also revealed that Simmons has already served a 40-year sentence for murder. He had only been out of prison for five years when he was charged with Williams’ murder.

