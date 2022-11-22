Columbus PD searching for missing 79-year-old with possible dementia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department and family ask for the public’s help in finding a missing 79-year-old man.

Police say Harold McBride was last seen on the 4500 block of Cusseta Road between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

McBride was wearing a brown hoodie with the ‘Champion’ brand logo and blue pants.

He is described as being about 5′7 and weighing 140 lbs.

Authorities say he may have dementia and tends to wander.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Columbus Police Department at 911 or the Youth Health Unit at 706-653-3449.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.