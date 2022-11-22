Kia Autosport of Columbus holds ‘Night of Lights’ event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Kia Autosport of Columbus hosted their Night of Lights event on Whittlesey Boulevard - benefitting the local Salvation Army.

The community had a chance to enjoy the lights, food trucks, games and performances. Santa also stopped by to help illuminate the light display where the entire building is bright!

Folks there were encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy or any canned goods to donate.

The Salvation Army will distribute the holiday gifts and food to families in need across the Chattahoochee Valley.

“Our Christmas party is free for the community - where we celebrate all thing holidays and we collect very needy supplies,” said Melanie Lee, General Manager of Kia Autosport.

Kia’s Night of Lights happens every year.

