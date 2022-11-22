Lee County officials warning public of jury scam

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Officials in Lee County warn the public about a circulating jury scam.

Authorities say scammers use the Lee County Sheriff’s Office phone number when calling citizens claiming they have an arrest warrant for missing jury duty. The scammers then ask for money via cash or a Green Dot card.

In some calls, the person says their name is Sgt, Gant or Sgt. Steven. The sheriff’s office says they do not have any Sergeants by that name.

Additionally, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says they will never call to inform anyone of an arrest warrant, ask for money via phone or request Green Dot or gift card payment for fines.

If one of these calls is received, officials advise citizens to notify the sheriff’s office immediately.

