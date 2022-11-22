New traffic speed cameras installed in Sumter Co.

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Sumter County now has two new traffic cameras on one of the county’s busiest roads.

The goal of the cameras is to ensure driver safety at a high-traffic area at an intersection on Highway 27 East.

Law enforcement has issued zero citations so far. This is the warning period. However, next month, citations will be issued and can range from $80-$120.

“One of the things that we were excited about with this program is that it’s no cost to taxpayers. And this technology came to us, and it was almost like we offered a piece of equipment that can keep residents and motorists safe. But it’s free to the taxpayers and that was most important to us when it comes down to maintaining safety in the school zone and residential area,” Eric Bryant, Sumter County sheriff, said.

Law enforcement said the cameras are about accountability and responsibility.

“One of the most commonly asked questions is what if someone else is driving my vehicle? Ultimately, you are responsible if you are the registered owner. However, on the letter, it will clearly explain to residents that may receive one of these notifications, how to dispute if run into this situation,” said Bryant.

If anyone receives a notice, no need to worry yet as this is a warning period. The warning phase is until Dec. 1. After that, citations will be sent in the mail.

