Opelika police academy host luncheon to give thanks to senior citizens

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association hosted a senior luncheon to share their thanks to seniors in the Opelika area.

Seniors could come out and hear tips on how not to be scammed this holiday season and how to protect themselves in public.

People attending the event were served a hot plate of Thanksgiving food.

One organizer says he wanted to ensure no one forgot about the elders this Thanksgiving season.

“I always tell people there lost generation, and a lot of times they sit at home on Thanksgiving and Christmas, and they really don’t have a whole lot of people coming by checking on them. This is our way of getting them out of the house to check on them have a conversation.”

