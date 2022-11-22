Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Opelika police academy host luncheon to give thanks to senior citizens

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association hosted a senior luncheon to share their thanks to seniors in the Opelika area.

Seniors could come out and hear tips on how not to be scammed this holiday season and how to protect themselves in public.

People attending the event were served a hot plate of Thanksgiving food.

One organizer says he wanted to ensure no one forgot about the elders this Thanksgiving season.

“I always tell people there lost generation, and a lot of times they sit at home on Thanksgiving and Christmas, and they really don’t have a whole lot of people coming by checking on them. This is our way of getting them out of the house to check on them have a conversation.”

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Star ID’ needed for Alabama travelers starting in 2023
Urban Air Adventure Park
Urban Air Adventure Park holds soft opening in Columbus
Operation leads to multiple criminal seizures in Columbus
Operation leads to multiple criminal seizures in Columbus
Leilani Simon
Leilani Simon, mother of missing Chatham Co. toddler, arrested and charged with murder
File Graphic
15-year-old shot multiple times on Glenwood in Columbus

Latest News

The Columbus Police Department located a missing 79-year-old man.
Columbus PD locate 79-year-old with possible dementia
‘All Hands on Deck’ holds first meeting for city-wide cleanup initiative
‘All Hands on Deck’ hosts 4th cleanup meeting in Columbus
Troup County Fire Department battles Hogansville structure fire
Sheriff: Shooting investigation underway in Talbot County