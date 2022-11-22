Operation leads to multiple criminal seizures in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Patrol and Investigation Bureau and several surrounding law enforcement agencies executed an operation that led to several arrests and multiple guns, drug and money seizures.

According to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman, the operation focused on areas where many complaints are received from citizens.

He says in a matter of hours, the following happened:

30 citations

13 felony arrests (seven affiliated with gangs)

13 firearms recovered (three stolen)

Two vehicles seized

Over $12,200 in US currency seized

109 grams of methamphetamine seized (estimated street value of almost $11,000)

100.9 grams of marijuana

9 Xanax bars

An estimated $12,000 in narcotics was taken by authorities.

Georgia State Patrol, Troup County and Coweta County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in this operation.

