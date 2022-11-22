Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Sheriff: Shooting investigation underway in Talbot County

(WCAX)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting investigation is underway in Talbot County.

Talbot County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the incident happened on Culpepper Drive and Clarke Street in Talbotton.

The scene is still active at this time. However, no arrests have been made or motives established.

This incident is a developing story.

Keep with us, on-air and online, for more updates.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Star ID’ needed for Alabama travelers starting in 2023
Urban Air Adventure Park
Urban Air Adventure Park holds soft opening in Columbus
Columbus police are searching for the suspect(s) involved in a Saturday shooting that left one...
Man dies shooting on Cross Tie Ct. in Columbus, police searching for suspects
Leilani Simon
Leilani Simon, mother of missing Chatham Co. toddler, arrested and charged with murder
Suspect vehicle in drive-by shooting that left one man dead
1 person dead in drive-by shooting on East 12th St. in West Point

Latest News

Muscogee County voters gets added day in US Senate runoff race
Troup County Fire Department battles Hogansville structure fire
Operation leads to multiple criminal seizures in Columbus
Operation leads to multiple criminal seizures in Columbus
Operation leads to muliple criminal seizures in Columbus
Operation leads to multiple criminal seizures in Columbus