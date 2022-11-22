Sheriff: Shooting investigation underway in Talbot County

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting investigation is underway in Talbot County.

Talbot County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the incident happened on Culpepper Drive and Clarke Street in Talbotton.

The scene is still active at this time. However, no arrests have been made or motives established.

This incident is a developing story.

Keep with us, on-air and online, for more updates.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.