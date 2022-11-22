Staying Dry for Thanksgiving; Not So Lucky Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Staying cloudy but most dry through this evening, with low temps in the mid and upper 40s out the door tomorrow morning. Wednesday afternoon will be even warmer than today, with temps topping out in the upper 60s and low 70s! We should also see a bit more sun tomorrow. However, the clouds build back in as we move on into turkey time Thursday.

Things will be cloudy but dry for Thursday. Be careful if traveling in the evening as rain coverage starts to go up into Friday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Speaking of Thursday - highs will stay in the upper 60s and lows 70s, so great conditions for family time! Overnight lows will continue increasing through the work week, with some of us staying in the 60s overnight by Friday.

Some football games may be in jeopardy of rain on Saturday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Some temperature relief will come in the form of a cold front by Saturday, knocking highs back to the low and mid 60s for the weekend.

Rainy end to the week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Rain wise we will stay dry for most of Thanksgiving day, but see a quick rise in coverage Thursday night. Rainy conditions will stick around throughout Black Friday and even into the start of the weekend on Saturday. The next work week looks to stay right on par with average temps (for the first time this month!). The next shot at some rain will move in by mid-week.

