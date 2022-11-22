Staying healthy during the holidays

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s very tempting to over eat during the holidays, especially when the dinner table is full of delicious homemade southern comfort food.

A dietitian and a trainer who spoke with News Leader 9 both say the key to avoid overindulging during the holiday season is moderation.

“Eat to get satisfied, once you’re satisfied you give your brain time to know that you are full,” says Rolesta Milian.

If you are ready to fill your plate to the max with ham, turkey, dressing, and loads of macaroni owner of Moms Into Lifting Fitness and Support Training, Rolesta Milian, says remember this:

“You can stop eating when you’re 80% full and you are satisfied. Some people don’t know it takes your brain actually 20 minutes to know that your stomach is full,” says Milian.

One easy mistake to make this season is starving yourself to make room for that big holiday dinner. Registered Dietitian with the Department of Public Health Karye Rayborn says skipping may urge you to over eat.

“One thing I always recommend is making sure that you’re not saving room for all your good Thanksgiving yummies and that you’re actually eating a small breakfast or small snack before you go and have your wonderful Thanksgiving meal which will help with overindulging,” says Rayborn.

A few of the lighter options Rayborn suggests to snack on are raw vegetables, fruit, or pita chips to still enjoy the dinner later.

When it is time to eat, Rayborn and Milian say its best to have an eye on portion size.

“If you can eat off of a smaller plate that would reduce those portion sizes. Then, try to always make your plate half full with vegetables and fruits,” says Rayborn.

“If you look at your palm, try to do palm portions. If that’s not enough for you think about 45 veggies%, 35% protein and 25% starches,” says Milian.

The best tool to help you avoid overindulgence is to drink a lot of water. Owner of Uptown Nutrition Oscar Doty recommends the average person should try to consume between 32 to 40 ounces a day.

“It keeps you hydrated. A lot of times when people are thinking that they’re hungry for food, it’s because their body’s needing water and their water intake could be low,” says Doty.

If you do happen to feel overwhelmingly full after a big feast, staying active in between holidays will help.

“Go walking, jog a little bit here and there, get your heart rate up, do some squats. Just some simple things we’ve all done before,” says Milian.

