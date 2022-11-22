Business Break
Troup County Fire Department battles Hogansville structure fire

(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Fire Department was on the scene of a structure fire on Highway 29 near Hogansville.

Hogansville Police Department says the incident occurred on the highway north of the city. According to a social media post from the agency, the smoke was “drafting into the city.”

No injuries have been reported, and there is no word on what caused the fire.

Stay with us as we learn more information.

