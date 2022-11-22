Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

U.S. Coast Guard rescues 100+ migrants from overloaded vessel

It’s unclear how many people where in the boat or what country they are from.
It’s unclear how many people where in the boat or what country they are from.(U.S. Coast Guard Southeast)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued more than 100 migrants from an overloaded boat off the Florida coast.

The vessel was about to hit a sandbar south of Whale Harbor, in upper Key West on Monday morning.

The Coast Guard received reports of several people in the water.

It’s unclear how many people were in the boat or what country they are from.

Rough conditions have slowed down the rescues. Crews were battling up to 10-foot waves and 25 mph winds.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Star ID’ needed for Alabama travelers starting in 2023
Urban Air Adventure Park
Urban Air Adventure Park holds soft opening in Columbus
Leilani Simon
Leilani Simon, mother of missing Chatham Co. toddler, arrested and charged with murder
Operation leads to multiple criminal seizures in Columbus
Operation leads to multiple criminal seizures in Columbus
Columbus police are searching for the suspect(s) involved in a Saturday shooting that left one...
Man dies shooting on Cross Tie Ct. in Columbus, police searching for suspects

Latest News

Auburn police arrest two on burglary, theft charges
Auburn police arrest two on burglary, theft charges
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Arkansas teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
WTVM to host toy drive for children in need in the Chattahoochee Valley
WTVM hosts toy drive for children in need in the Chattahoochee Valley
Investigators said the person suspected in the killing has not yet been caught.
Authorities investigate quadruple murder on marijuana farm
A family passes a Christmas tree while checking their bags for a flight at Logan International...
Thanksgiving might bring changes in holiday-travel habits