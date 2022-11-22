Business Break
Warmer with more clouds, Trending wetter late week

Tyler’s forecast
More clouds the rest of the week with some sun. More importantly, it's warmer, and we're watching those late week rain chances.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A noticeable warm up has arrived compared to what we’ve been dealing with for the last week. Highs will be in the 60s to even near 70 at times. Better rain chances are expected late in the week.

Partly to mostly cloudy on this Tuesday. A slight chance of a couple showers today, but coverage will be around 10% at best and any rain will be light. Warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Highs in the 60s today! A preview of warmer days to come.
Chilly but not cold again tonight with lows early Wednesday again in the 40s, mid 40s in Columbus.

It should be at least a little brighter overall Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds, perhaps more sun in the afternoon. Dry and looking good across most of country if you’re traveling. Highs near 70.

Unusually quiet travel weather before Thanksgiving. Things get more active starting Thursday in...
More clouds again by Thanksgiving ahead of our next system. We’ll start off near 50 degrees in the morning. There is an outside chance of a shower but most of us stay dry with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. So if you’re eating outside, that is good news. The earlier you eat the eat the greater guarantee you have of staying dry.

The next few days should be mostly dry, including most of Thanksgiving Day. Doesn't look as...
The end of the week is trending wetter but it looks to mostly hold off until Thursday night, but it is much more likely Friday and even Saturday that you encounter some rain. About a half inch to 2 inches of rain is expected at this time.

The end of the week is trending wetter.
We should have a drier Sunday with a nice seasonable start to next week with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Drier weather is expected toward the second half of the weekend and especially next week.
