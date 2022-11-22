WTVM Editorial 11/22/22: Kids Must Learn Gun Safety

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Once again, a child brought a gun to school…this time it was a fifth grader in Harris County.

Luckily, some other students were brave enough to report the gun, and the staff at Creekside Intermediate School resolved the situation with no one getting hurt.

As the school district investigates, it’s important to encourage your children to be aware of what to do if they see a gun at school…or anywhere.

Harris County School Superintendent Roger Couch praised the children who reported the gun at Creekside. He complimented the faculty, staff and especially the kids for doing the right thing.

The superintendent said the district’s “See Something, Say Something” policy works.

The fortunate outcome in this case depended on those young kids being taught a sense of responsibility, both at home and at school. Fifth-grade students, normally 10 years old, are recognized in the legal system as being able to tell right from wrong. Gun safety at home can be taught and re-taught well before age 10.

By then a child can understand the deadly damage a gun can do in the wrong hands.

From the earliest age until adulthood, parents need to keep weapons securely locked away and/or use trigger locks.

Needless to say, guns and ammunition must always be stored separately and away from curious young hands.

The family-oriented website “Very Well” says 10 year-olds can feel peer pressure as their social skills are developing at a rapid pace.

That’s all the more reason to sit down and have a face-to-face discussion with your kids about guns and why they must never touch one.

It was good parenting in Harris County that prepared the 10 year-olds to report that their 5th grade classmate had a gun.

Now all parents can use coverage of this incident as the perfect opportunity to instruct their kids on exactly what to do if they ever see a gun, too.

