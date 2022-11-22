WTVM hosts toy drive for children in need in the Chattahoochee Valley

Business Break
By WTVM Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s the season of giving and WTVM wants to make sure children in the Chattahoochee Valley have a special holiday.

Many children in our area go without toys during the holidays - so in the spirit of the giving season, WTVM News Leader 9 is partnering with local businesses in the area to host a toy drive for children in need throughout west Georgia and east Alabama.

You can help by donating a new unwrapped toy now through December 7 at the following participating locations:

  • APCU:
    • Columbus:
      6270 Bradley Park Drive
  • Gil’s Auto Sales:
    • Columbus:
      Northlake Columbus - 7000 Northlake Connector
      Veterans Columbus - 5115 14th Avenue
      Opelika:
      1430 Gateway Drive
      Phenix City:
      280 Bypass - 1712 E. 280 Bypass
      Highway 431 - 3618 Highway 431 N.
      Highway 80 - 3959 U.S. 80 W
  • Mike Hostilo Law Firm:
    • 1301 1st Avenue #101
  • Rivertown:

    Columbus:
    1661 Whittlesey Road
  • Sons Chevrolet:

    Columbus:
    3615 Manchester Expressway
  • Sons Ford:

    Auburn:
    2305 S. College Street

On Wednesday, December 7, WTVM will hold an in-person Toy Donation Drive drive-thru at the station - located at 1909 Wynnton Road. The drive will be held from 12 - 6:30 p.m. that day.

All donations will be donated to Valley Rescue Mission and Georgia Division of Family and Children Service to help children in need.

Donations are also being accepted HERE.

