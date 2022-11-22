WTVM hosts toy drive for children in need in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s the season of giving and WTVM wants to make sure children in the Chattahoochee Valley have a special holiday.

Many children in our area go without toys during the holidays - so in the spirit of the giving season, WTVM News Leader 9 is partnering with local businesses in the area to host a toy drive for children in need throughout west Georgia and east Alabama.

You can help by donating a new unwrapped toy now through December 7 at the following participating locations:

APCU: Columbus:

6270 Bradley Park Drive



Gil’s Auto Sales: Columbus:

Northlake Columbus - 7000 Northlake Connector

Veterans Columbus - 5115 14th Avenue

Opelika:

1430 Gateway Drive

Phenix City:

280 Bypass - 1712 E. 280 Bypass

Highway 431 - 3618 Highway 431 N.

Highway 80 - 3959 U.S. 80 W

Mike Hostilo Law Firm: 1301 1st Avenue #101



Rivertown:



Columbus:

1661 Whittlesey Road



Sons Chevrolet:



Columbus:

3615 Manchester Expressway



Sons Ford:



Auburn:

2305 S. College Street



On Wednesday, December 7, WTVM will hold an in-person Toy Donation Drive drive-thru at the station - located at 1909 Wynnton Road. The drive will be held from 12 - 6:30 p.m. that day.

All donations will be donated to Valley Rescue Mission and Georgia Division of Family and Children Service to help children in need.

Donations are also being accepted HERE.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.