3 Pups looking for a home for the Big Turkey Day

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - No one wants to be alone for the holidays, and that includes dogs. So if you are in the search to add an extra mouth to feed for the holiday season we have a few to share with you. A reminder: dogs are a 10 to 15 year commitment and not just a holiday gift. They come with years of responsibility! But if you are ready let’s have a look!

Bark Wahlberg from Woof Avenue Rescue (Woof Ave. Rescue)

Starting off with Mr. Bark Wahlberg. He is a 6-year-old Walker Hound and weighs 60 pounds. He is up to date on all of his vaccines, fixed and microchipped. He is dog, cat and kid friendly. He has never met a stranger and sure to be everyone’s best friend because he is so easy to get along with. Everyone needs some holiday laughter and cheer and Bark Wahlberg is sure to bring that into your home with his goofy personality.

If you are interested in Bark Wahlberg you can call Woof Avenue Rescue at (334) 502-7900.

Zade from Woof Ave. Rescue and New Hope Rescue (Woof Ave. Rescue)

Next up we have Zade! Zade is a 2.5 year old Pit Bull. He would do best as an only dog but if socialized properly he could live with another dog his size. He is very treat and toy motivated so if you need a pup to spoil he’s your guy! He has never had a home and needs someone to give him the chance to prove that he is a good boy. He loves all people and just wants a home for the holidays. He would be an amazing addition to any family willing to work with him and allow him to get his energy out.

If you are interested in adopting Zade you can apply by clicking here.

Twinkles from Woof Ave. Rescue (Woof Ave. Rescue)

Last, but not least we have Twinkles! She is a year and a half and is a petite little girl only weighing 25 pounds! She is dog and cat friendly. She can be a little shy at first when meeting new people but she warms up quickly once she realizes they are there to be her friend! She is the most loyal girl around and loves hard!

If you are interested in adopting Twinkles or learning more about her you can call Woof Avenue Rescue at (334) 502-7900.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.