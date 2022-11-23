Being a leader: One-on-one with Auburn’s Carnell Williams

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn football’s interim head coach Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams sits down with WBRC’s Jake Stansell to talk all things leading the Tigers, aspirations as a head coach and the impact he wants to leave behind with his players.

