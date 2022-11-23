Brookstone and Pacelli to meet in GIAA football semifinals

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - When Brookstone and Pacelli play on Friday, the famed Broocelli Jug will not be up for grabs. Instead, the schools will compete for a spot in the GIAA semifinals.

The Vikings beat the Cougars, 29-21, on Oct. 7 at Mack Strong Stadium.

Sports Leader 9 spoke with both teams ahead of the huge showdown on Friday night at Deimel Field. Click on the video player above to see our full coverage.

