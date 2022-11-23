Business Break
Brookstone and Pacelli to meet in GIAA football semifinals

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - When Brookstone and Pacelli play on Friday, the famed Broocelli Jug will not be up for grabs. Instead, the schools will compete for a spot in the GIAA semifinals.

The Vikings beat the Cougars, 29-21, on Oct. 7 at Mack Strong Stadium.

Sports Leader 9 spoke with both teams ahead of the huge showdown on Friday night at Deimel Field. Click on the video player above to see our full coverage.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

