Family, Columbus police searching for missing 22-year-old

Mystakel Prince
Mystakel Prince(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family and the Columbus police ask for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

22-year-old Mystakel Prince was last seen on the 3100 block of 11th Avenue at 1:50 p.m. on Nov. 22.

They are worried about his welfare because of Prince’s statements about harming himself.

He is described as being 5′11 and weighing 150 lbs. Prince was last seen wearing a black hoodie and red sweatpants.

Additionally, this missing person drives a silver 2010 Ford Crown Victoria with a paper tag that reads ‘JTOS.’

Anyone with information on Prince’s whereabouts should contact 911 or Youth Service at 706-653-3449.

