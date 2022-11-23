Family, Columbus police searching for missing 22-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family and the Columbus police ask for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

22-year-old Mystakel Prince was last seen on the 3100 block of 11th Avenue at 1:50 p.m. on Nov. 22.

They are worried about his welfare because of Prince’s statements about harming himself.

He is described as being 5′11 and weighing 150 lbs. Prince was last seen wearing a black hoodie and red sweatpants.

Additionally, this missing person drives a silver 2010 Ford Crown Victoria with a paper tag that reads ‘JTOS.’

Anyone with information on Prince’s whereabouts should contact 911 or Youth Service at 706-653-3449.

